Saturday, November 30, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever.” –Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

Past in Perspective
November 30, 2024
November 30, 2024

The Space Race epitomised an era of scientific rivalry and innovation between the United States and the Soviet Union during the mid-20th century. Beginning in the late 1950s, both superpowers vied for supremacy in space exploration, spurred by geopolitical tensions of the Cold War. Monumental milestones marked this epoch, including the launch of Sputnik by the Soviets in 1957, the first human in space—Yuri Gagarin in 1961—and the iconic Apollo 11 moon landing by American astronauts in 1969. This intense competition propelled advancements in technology, science, and aerospace engineering, fostering an enduring legacy of human exploration beyond Earth’s confines and reshaping the trajectory of history.

