Saturday, November 30, 2024
PFA discards 520-litre substandard milk

PFA discards 520-litre substandard milk
NEWS WIRE
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams discarded 520 litres of substandard milk on Bosan road,here on Friday. According to a spokesperson,PFA teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the Bosan road and discarded 520 litres of milk from 30 transport vehicles,imposing fine amounting Rs 21,000 to the suppliers. PFA Director General (DG) Mohammed Asim Javed said that milk was found substandard during checking through lacto-scan machine.Traces of chemicals,water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk in market. Punjab Food Authority’s top priority to ensuring the delivery of pure milk to the public,he added.

