PIA faces operational hurdles

Web Desk
6:45 PM | November 30, 2024
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) encountered significant operational disruptions on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of four flights and delays affecting 36 others, according to aviation authorities.

The canceled flights included PK325 and PK326 (Islamabad to Quetta), PK233 (Islamabad to Dubai), and PK331 (Multan to Karachi).

Several flights experienced substantial delays, including PK310 and PK311 (Karachi to Quetta) delayed by over 4.5 hours. International flights to Dubai, Jeddah, Medina, and Istanbul from Karachi also faced delays.

Flight PK245 from Islamabad to Dammam was delayed by 12.5 hours, while PK767 from Quetta to Jeddah was delayed by over 1.5 hours.

Authorities are working to address the issues causing these disruptions.

