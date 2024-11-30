PIA to resume flights to Europe as EASA lifts ban

ISLAMABAD - In a major and long-awaited development, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted its ban on Pakistan International Airlines from operating in the European Union bloc.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who holds additional charge of Aviation Ministry, confirmed in his post on X on Friday.

The PIA flight operations for the EU were suspended in June 2020 during the PTI government.

The ban was imposed after then Cabinet Minister for Aviation Ch Muhammad Sarwar had claimed in the National Assembly that professional certificates/licenses for flying held by 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots were fake. The announcement was part of the investigations of a PIA plane crash in Karachi that had left 97 passengers dead.

However, EASA in its ban decision had doubted the ability of Pakistani authorities and its Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

“EASA has now re-established sufficient confidence in the PCAA oversight capabilities,” an EASA statement said which has been also confirmed by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The EASA statement said that the decision to authorise PIA to perform commercial air transport operations to, from and within the EU was based on the “significant efforts” made by the PCAA.

PIA and CAA in separate statements have welcomed the announcement, pledging to abide by the EASA regulations.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, said the lifting of the EU ban would revitalise the debt-ridden national flag carrier and the effort to privatise it.

The ban was costing PIA nearly 40 billion rupees ($144 million) in revenue annually, according to government records presented in parliament.

PIA and the government had been pressing EASA to lift the ban even provisionally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X confirmed the lifting of the ban and said “Work hard in silence, let your success make the noise” Great news for Pakistan, Alhamd u Lillah!.”

He said the EASA has lifted the ban on PIA, paving the way for direct flights to Europe.

“My special compliments to our aviation minister Khawaja Asif and his entire aviation/ PIA team for their untiring efforts in this regard”, the PM said.

This process was initiated during the PDM government in 2022, with critical efforts led by Ishaq Dar, the then Finance Minister. A proud moment for the nation, said the PM.

The government’s attempt to privatise the airline fell flat when it received only a single offer, that too well below its asking price.

“Wonderful news of lifting of the ban on PIA flights in the entire European Union,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post in social media platform X.

In a statement Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), also confirmed that Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation has been issued to PIA and Airblue.

The DG CAA expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Aviation Minister, and Secretary Aviation for their unwavering support, which enabled the PCAA to achieve this historic milestone.