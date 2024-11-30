PM expresses solidarity with Malaysia amid devastating floods

on Saturday conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people of Pakistan to the Malaysian nation over the loss of lives and property caused by severe floods triggered by torrential rains in several states.

During a telephonic conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Malaysia during this difficult period.

He commended the Malaysian government’s prompt and effective response to the natural disaster and extended his thoughts and prayers to the affected communities.