Saturday, November 30, 2024
PM expresses solidarity with Malaysia amid devastating floods

Web Desk
3:41 PM | November 30, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people of Pakistan to the Malaysian nation over the loss of lives and property caused by severe floods triggered by torrential rains in several states.

During a telephonic conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Malaysia during this difficult period.

He commended the Malaysian government’s prompt and effective response to the natural disaster and extended his thoughts and prayers to the affected communities.

