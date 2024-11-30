Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM hails decision of EC, EASA to lift ban on flights of PIA

PM hails decision of EC, EASA to lift ban on flights of PIA
Web Desk
8:27 AM | November 30, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for lifting the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

In a statement, the Prime Minister congratulated Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, officials from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, and PIA’s management for achieving this milestone.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that this decision will enhance PIA’s reputation and deliver significant financial benefits to the national flag carrier. He further stated that it reflects the success of Pakistan’s aviation policies and will facilitate air travel for Pakistanis residing in Europe.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024