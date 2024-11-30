PM hails decision of EC, EASA to lift ban on flights of PIA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for lifting the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

In a statement, the Prime Minister congratulated Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, officials from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, and PIA’s management for achieving this milestone.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that this decision will enhance PIA’s reputation and deliver significant financial benefits to the national flag carrier. He further stated that it reflects the success of Pakistan’s aviation policies and will facilitate air travel for Pakistanis residing in Europe.