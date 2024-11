PMDC extends BDS program from 4 to 5 years

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially announced the extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program from four years to five years. The decision has been taken keeping in view the challenges faced by BDS graduates from Pakistan in securing training/ jobs etc across the globe where a five-year BDS transcript is required. The PMDC has decided that the BDS course/ structure in Pakistan shall be a five years program including 5th year as clerkship year followed by one year structured house job/ foundation year/ internship. This shall be implemented w.e.f session 2024-2025. According to President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, the additional year will allow students to gain a deeper theoretical understanding of dental sciences, improving the academic foundation required for excellence in the field. “With extended clinical training, students will be better prepared to handle real-world dental challenges with competence and confidence.” This initiative will bring Pakistan’s dental education system in line with global standards, facilitating greater international recognition of Pakistani graduates. This enhancement will equip graduates with advanced skills and knowledge, thus strengthening their competitiveness in both local and international healthcare sectors. Comprehensive curriculum guidelines have been finalised by the Council and will soon be shared with dental colleges. The PMDC is diligently collaborating with institutions nationwide to ensure the seamless implementation of the revised structure. This reform is a critical step towards cultivating highly skilled dental professionals capable of addressing the evolving demands of healthcare in Pakistan and beyond.