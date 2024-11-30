Politics of Fear

The PTI’s protest in Islamabad has once again ended in failure, validating the fears many had beforehand. Yet, rather than introspection, blame is being passed around. The public, already disillusioned by persistent political incompetence, has seen its hopes dashed once more. Just as in previous protests, leadership has abandoned its followers, leaving them to face the repercussions alone. Those who vowed to stand by the people have vanished, while protesters are left to endure the wrath of security agencies. These individuals will now face legal action and political vendettas, yet the PTI leadership shows no signs of stepping up to support or free them. The burden of uncommitted sins falls squarely on the protesters.

It is undeniable that the public is fed up with the coalition government and desperately seeks change. They have taken to the streets, driven by frustration, only to find their efforts thwarted by the leadership’s lack of an effective strategy. Time and again, protests fail, leaving ordinary citizens to suffer imprisonment, humiliation, and punishment. The question looms: how much longer will the people endure such trials? How many more sacrifices will they be asked to make before a resolution is reached? Both the government and the opposition must recognise the toll their actions are taking. It is time to set aside political games, show compassion, and collaborate to find solutions to the nation’s pressing issues.

The government and opposition’s indifference to the political chaos they perpetuate must end. The government’s justification for cracking down on protests under the guise of combating terrorism lacks credibility. These actions represent severe violations of human rights and freedom of expression. Meanwhile, the country grows increasingly unstable, with the economy, peace, and prosperity all in decline. Yet neither side shows any real concern for the consequences. If the political leadership truly cared about rescuing Pakistan from its economic crisis, they would prioritise reforms over power plays. Instead, they have humiliated and abandoned the public, offering empty assurances of economic recovery while inflation and unemployment persist. For the average citizen, little has changed.

Real change will only come when politicians abandon their self-serving ways and prioritise the nation over their personal interests. The hope for a better future will remain elusive as long as power remains concentrated in the hands of those who serve their own agendas. Both government and opposition leaders continue to play both sides, risking the country’s stability in the current chaos. The opposition’s approach is no better, with protests repeatedly sacrificed for the sake of political alignment. In the latest example, opposition leaders secured the right to travel to Mansehra while leaving powerless protesters to face suffering and despair.

PTI supporters must critically assess the deception being played against them. They must recognise who is manipulating them and who is evading accountability. Just as the public has broken free from the grip of seasoned leaders in the past, they will see through the duplicity of those currently at the helm. The PTI’s leadership has not only failed to act decisively but has also contributed to the party’s decline, leaving its founder to face political isolation. If the founder does not reassess the party’s strategy and root out its double-dealing leaders, both his reputation and the PTI’s future will be irreparably damaged. The party risks becoming a tool for its adversaries and fulfilling all the fears repeatedly voiced by its critics.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com