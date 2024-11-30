PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) marked its 57th Foundation Day on Saturday, reaffirming its decades-long commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the empowerment of the people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended congratulations to party workers, reflecting on the PPP’s enduring legacy since its establishment by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on November 30, 1967, in Lahore.

Bilawal emphasized the party’s vision of championing equality, human rights, and economic prosperity and paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her unwavering courage and contributions to democratic ideals.