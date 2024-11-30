Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day

PPP celebrates 57th Foundation Day
Web Desk
5:22 PM | November 30, 2024
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) marked its 57th Foundation Day on Saturday, reaffirming its decades-long commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the empowerment of the people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended congratulations to party workers, reflecting on the PPP’s enduring legacy since its establishment by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on November 30, 1967, in Lahore.

Bilawal emphasized the party’s vision of championing equality, human rights, and economic prosperity and paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her unwavering courage and contributions to democratic ideals.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024