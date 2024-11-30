Saturday, November 30, 2024
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A ceremony was held at the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) regarding the preparations for the 57th foundation day of the party on behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party Hyderabad Division. The gathering was attended by prominent PPP leaders, including former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Aajiz Dhamrah, senior leader Maula Bux Chandio and Hyderabad Division leaders Sagheer Qureshi, Pasha Qazi, along with a large number of party workers and supporters. The participants of the event paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Peoples Party for the supremacy of the constitution and law and said that the services rendered by the Pakistan Peoples Party for the rule of law and public supremacy in the country were unforgettable.

Speaking on the occasion, senior leader Aajiz Dhamrah said that the purpose of this event was to make the young leadership aware of the history of the party, sacrifices, the services rendered in the preparation and restoration of the constitution.

Our Staff Reporter

