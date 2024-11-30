PPP not in favour of imposing ban on PTI

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza has stated that the government should take the initiative to bring PTI into the national mainstream. He said, “ We are not in favor of banning PTI or sidelining it. There has been no discussion with us regarding banning PTI. When they contact us, we will decide considering the entire context.” He expressed these views during a press conference at the People’s Secretariat, Model Town, alongside Faisal Mir, Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Amanullah Sandhu, Wazir Awan, Rao Khalid, and Zeeshan Shami. He mentioned that despite three decades of character assassination, PPP is now attracting members from other political parties. He warmly welcomed the inclusion of Amanullah Sandhu, former President of the District Bar Hafizabad and District President of PTI Hafizabad, into PPP. On this occasion, he also presented Amanullah Sandhu with a party muffler. Hasan Murtaza declared that the future belongs solely to Bilawal Bhutto. He stated that only PPP can steer the country out of its crises, citing Bilawal Bhutto’s role in fostering consensus through the 26th Constitutional Amendment. PPP plans to hold a power show in Punjab in March 2025. He clarified that PPP opposes generals who harm democracy and emphasized the need to strengthen institutions, not individuals. He criticized a major source of discord and instability, which he claimed is declining due to its anti-national policies. He highlighted historical improvements in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and noted that, despite Zia’s martial law and police brutality, PPP refrained from targeting the armed forces. He condemned the agenda-driven criticism of law enforcement agencies and border security personnel.