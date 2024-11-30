PPP to celebrate Foundation Day today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will celebrate its Foundation Day today (November 30) across the country.

To mark the occasion, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted the enduring legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who founded the PPP on November 30, 1967, with a vision of establishing an egalitarian society rooted in equality, human rights, and economic prosperity.

Bilawal paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

The PPP chief emphasised the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history. “Under the visionary leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens,” he said.

Bilawal said Bhutto initiated Pakistan’s nuclear programme, cementing the country’s defence capabilities. “The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labour rights, and education, laying the foundation for social progress. Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing cruise missile technology,” he added.

During President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, he said, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a lifeline that has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens. “The PPP has always been the voice of the marginalized, the defender of workers’ and peasants’ rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan,” Bilawal said.

He commended the resilience and loyalty of PPP workers, calling them the backbone of the party’s enduring strength and success. Reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to its foundational ideals, he vowed to continue the fight against oppression, inequality, and injustice. “As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfil the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the PPP Chairman added.

Bilawal urged party members and supporters to commemorate Foundation Day with enthusiasm and unity, honouring the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and freedom.

The PPP has planned events in various cities to celebrate the occasion with ‘simplicity’ due to the tragic incidents in Kurrum.