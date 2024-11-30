PTI demands judicial probe into Islamabad operation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday called for the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the allegation of use of brutal force by law enforcement agencies during ‘operation clean-up’ against the party’s protestors at the Jinnah Avenue of the capital. A PTI spokesperson urged the federal government to establish an impartial judicial commission to investigate the security forces operation against the party protesters in Islamabad thoroughly.

He said the commission should be tasked to uncover the truth regarding the actual number of deaths in the operation, hold accountable those responsible for the act, and provide justice to the victims and their families.

He claimed that the government and its officials were solely responsible for the violence, adding that the functionaries were attempting to distort reality by spreading falsehood.

He claimed that the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Islamabad, resulting in many deaths and hundreds of injuries from direct gunfire, would have a lasting impact and those responsible for this atrocity would be held accountable.

He accused that peaceful protesters were indiscriminately fired upon from all directions, including from rooftops of tall buildings surrounding Jinnah Avenue, under the cover of darkness.

He alleged that the government forbade the administration of the capital’s two major hospitals from disclosing any information about the dead and those injured.

He again claimed that PTI workers were completely unarmed and peaceful, exercising their fundamental constitutional right to protest within the bounds of the Constitution, law and morality.

The spokesperson stated that despite hundreds of shipping containers were placed from Attock to D-Chowk to block their path, the protesters chose not to engage in destructive behaviour rather than peaceful workers worked together to remove the hurdles, allowing them to continue their march towards their destination