PTI holds condolence meeting for D-Chowk martyrs

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PK-61 organized a con­dolence and prayer meeting for the martyred workers of the D-Chowk tragedy at the residence of Waqar Shah. The gathering included Fateha for the martyrs and a commit­ment to strive for the release of arrested workers. 

PTI Peshawar Region Infor­mation Secretary Engineer Adil Nawaz, District Mardan Senior Vice President Haji Ja­hanzeb, Fazal Naseer, Shams ul Qayyum, Imranullah, Fazal Mabud, Waqas Shah, and a large number of PTI work­ers attended the meeting. In his address, Engineer Adil Nawaz stated that one PTI worker from Mardan was martyred, eight were in­jured, and 96 workers were arrested or remain missing. He added that PTI workers were detained in various po­lice stations, including those in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, and Taxila. 

Participants paid tribute to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, commending his leadership during the protest rally held on November 24 for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. They described Gandapur as a “Ghazi” who leads from the front and con­demned those who mistreat­ed him. 

The meeting reaffirmed PTI’s support for its leader­ship and its commitment to the party’s cause.

Our Staff Reporter

