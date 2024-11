At least three people, including a officer, were fatally shot in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, stationed in Faisalabad, along with a father and son.

Police stated that unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were in Lakki Marwat on holiday. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.