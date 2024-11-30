Rassie van der Dussen's heroics power Chennai Brave Jaguars to first win in Abu Dhabi T10

The Chennai Brave Jaguars finally broke their losing streak in the 2024 T10, stunning the in-form UP Nawabs with a commanding 10-wicket victory at Zayed Cricket Stadium. A sensational unbeaten knock by South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen was the highlight of the match, as the Jaguars chased down a formidable target in style.

Electing to bat first, UP Nawabs got off to a flying start, thanks to their captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter hammered a fiery 41 off 17 balls, featuring five sixes and two boundaries, to lay a solid foundation. Contributions from middle-order batters helped the Nawabs post an imposing 124/4 in their allotted 10 overs.

Facing a daunting target, the Jaguars relied on Rassie van der Dussen, who delivered one of the most dominant batting performances of the tournament. The South African smashed an unbeaten 92 off just 41 deliveries, striking at an astonishing 224.39. His knock included 7 towering sixes and 8 exquisite boundaries, dismantling the Nawabs' bowling attack.

Van der Dussen found a steady partner in Josh Brown, who provided valuable support with an unbeaten 21 off 17 balls. The duo displayed remarkable composure and aggression, completing the chase in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket.

The UP Nawabs, despite their strong total, struggled to contain van der Dussen's onslaught. Their bowlers lacked consistency and were unable to break the opening partnership, which ultimately cost them the match.

This victory marked Chennai Brave Jaguars' first win of the tournament, reigniting their campaign. Meanwhile, the Nawabs will need to regroup quickly to maintain their strong standing in the competition.