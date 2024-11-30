Resolution tabled in PA demanding ban on PTI

LAHORE - A resolution calling for ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was submitted in the Punjab Assembly here on Friday.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) member Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, which stated that November 24 attack was against the national security institutions. It stated that the Islamabad High Court had not allowed the party to hold protest in Islamabad.

The text of the resolution said that the “anarchic” group, by refusing to accept decisions of the higher judiciary, proved that the party did not respect any institution. “This house demands that those responsible and planners of November 24 be brought to justice as soon as possible,” said the resolution text.

The resolution stated that the “anarchic” group, which claims to be a political party, should be banned immediately so that in future, no individual or group should even think of such a heinous conspiracy.

On Thursday, Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution, asking the federal government to impose a ban on PTI following anarchical protests in the country.

The session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly was held in Quetta with Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai in the chair. The resolution was tabled by Member of the Provincial Assembly Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso.

Addressing the House, the Members of the Assembly said we cannot allow anarchist elements to create hurdles in the development and progress of the country.

The members lashed out at the PTI party for the countrywide riots on May 9, 2023. The resolution said the party was once again committing acts of violence and had taken on the form of a political anarchist group.

They said that this kind of anarchist agenda of the PTI has badly affected every system and school of thought in the country, including the judiciary, the media and the country’s economy.