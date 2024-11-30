Saturday, November 30, 2024
Russia fires over 100 drones at Ukraine, one dead, Kyiv says

Russia fires over 100 drones at Ukraine, one dead, Kyiv says
November 30, 2024
Kyiv, Ukraine  -  Russia launched more than a hundred drones at Ukraine overnight and early Friday, killing one person and wounding eight others, officials said. The nearly three-year war has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with Moscow pummelling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the winter. Friday’s drone barrage came a day after Russia launched around 90 missiles on the war-torn country, cutting power to over a million people. Moscow fired 132 drones overnight, of which “88 drones were shot down” and “41 were lost, presumably due to defence countermeasures”, Ukraine’s air force said.

