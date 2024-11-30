Safe Cyberspaces

Global perspectives on the impact of social media are shifting, and not a moment too soon. TikTok’s decision to ban beauty filters for users under 18 comes amid Australia’s landmark legislation barring social media use for children under 16. These moves reflect mounting evidence of the harm social media platforms inflict, particularly on impressionable minds. Add to this the unsettling revelations about how content like CoComelon can entrance toddlers to the point of cognitive disruption, and the need for regulation becomes undeniable.

The concern is not about demonising technology but about protecting children during critical formative years. Adolescents grappling with unrealistic beauty standards and toddlers glued to hypnotic, algorithmically engineered content are not rare exceptions—they are the norm in our increasingly digital lives. Such habits stunt emotional and cognitive development, breeding a generation more engaged with screens than reality.

Pakistan, too, should take note. With its current digital restrictions often seen as blunt instruments against dissent, the government has demonstrated it has the capability to enforce controls. Instead of arbitrary clampdowns, this power should be channelled into measures aimed at child welfare. A well-thought-out framework that limits exposure to harmful content, introduces age-appropriate usage standards, and ensures the mental well-being of minors is not just necessary—it’s overdue.

The argument for such policies is simple: children’s mental health and development should outweigh corporate profits and unchecked freedom. The world is waking up to this reality; it’s time for Pakistan to do the same. Regulation need not mean suppression—it can, and must, mean protection. In a nation where digital literacy is still developing, proactive measures could shape a healthier, more conscious generation. If we fail to act now, the long-term societal costs may prove irreversible.