Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Schedule for HSSC annual exam-2025

NEWS WIRE
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has announced a proposed schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), First Annual) Examination 2025, and declaration of result of 2nd Annual Exam 2024. According to a spokesperson here on Friday, the exam will commence on April 22. The last date for receipt of admission forms with single fee is January 1 to 24, 2025. The last date of receipt of admission forms with double fee is January 25 to February 3, while admission forms with triple fee will be received from February 4 to 12. Separately, the result of 2nd Annual Examination 2024 will be announced on December 27.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024