Sindh CM directs depts to start work on K-IV augmentation

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting to launch the K-IV Augmentation project, directed the Energy Department to issue tenders for the installation of a 132 kV grid station and the laying of transmission lines. He also instructed the Local Government Department to begin the procurement process for the civil works associated with the project.

At the outset, the CM stated that he had called the concerned ministers and secretaries to ensure that the decisions made in the meeting could be implemented on time. “We must meet the deadline of December 2025, which I have set for the completion of the K-IV Augmentation project,” he said, adding that whatever bottlenecks may emerge, he would remove them.

Murad Shah explained that the Augmentation of the K-IV project consists of two major components: civil works and the establishment of a grid station, along with the installation of a transmission line. He instructed the relevant ministers to oversee their respective areas of work.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary of Energy Musadiq Malik, Chairman of P&D Najma Shah, Secretary of Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary of Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Chief Economist of P&D Aslam Soomro, CEO of Water Board Salahuddin, and PD of KWSSIP Usman Moazzem.

The K-IV mainstream project, being executed by WAPDA, spans 111 km and has a total right-of-way (ROW) of 650 MGD. The K-IV project includes three reservoirs.

The K-IV Augmentation and downstream allied works have commenced with a budget of Rs 73,613.8 million and are being managed by the Local Government Department and the Karachi Water Board.

During the briefing, the Chief Minister was informed about the three reservoirs and filtration plants: one located at Manghopir Road, another at Taiser Town, and a third at Pipri. The CM was told that a water transmission line will be constructed from the main Reservoir-1 to the Y junction, from Reservoir-2 to the Federal Urdu University, and then from the Federal Urdu University to Gul Bai. A line will also connect Reservoir-3 to Banaras. Additionally, there is a 2.7 km common corridor for the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) Red Line that will align with the K-IV Augmentation project.

Project Director (PD) of K-IV Usman Moazzam informed the CM that the pipeline to be laid will have diameters of 96 inches and 72 inches. The total length of the pipeline will be 2.7 km, consisting of 0.95km of 96-inch pipe and 1.8km of 72-inch pipe. The 96-inch pipeline starts at Aziz Bhatti Park, transitions to 72 inches near the Federal Urdu University, and then changes direction from the Expo Centre towards Liaquatabad. The CM directed PD Usman Moazzam to begin laying pipelines along the 2.7 km common corridor of the BRT Red Line from Hassan Square to Aziz Bhatti Park.

Chairman of Planning and Development (P&D) Najam Shah informed the CM that negotiations with the World Bank had concluded, and the project is expected to receive approval from the World Bank Board in December 2024. The loan is anticipated to become effective by March 2025; however, a provision for retroactive financing is available. In response to a question, the CM was informed that the design for the K-IV Augmentation project was completed with AIIB funding.

Minister of P&D Nasir Shah stated that authorization for KWSSIP-2, including K-IV Augmentation, was issued by the Planning Commission in September 2024, followed by Administrative Approval in October 2024. He also mentioned that the bid documents are ready. The CM expressed concern over the delay in commencing work despite the approval and readiness of designs, instructing the P&D and Local Government ministers to start the project by January 2025. He assured them that he would arrange for the necessary funding.

Nasir Shah added that Expressions of Interest (EOI) were published for hiring a supervision consultant, with submissions received from 16 firms.

Requests for Proposals (RFP) were issued to five shortlisted firms in September 2024. Of those, three firms have submitted their technical and financial proposals. The Technical Evaluation Report has been shared with the World Bank for clearance, which is still pending.

In response to a question, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the CM that 18 agencies had been approached for the issuance of NOCs, of which 17 have been granted. NOCs from the NHA, Karachi Circular Railway, and the Provincial Highway Departments are still awaited. The CM instructed the provincial departments to issue the pending NOCs and requested that the Mayor of Karachi communicate with federal agencies for their approval.

The Chief Minister instructed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to initiate the lining of the KB Feeder and to send him a summary for funding. “The Sindh government will provide the necessary funds to ensure the timely completion of the project,” he stated.

Minister P&D Nasir Shah informed the CM that six acres of land have been acquired for the establishment of a 132 kV grid station and residential colony. A 30-km transmission line will be laid by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

The Chief Minister directed the Energy Department to expedite the completion of environmental studies for the transmission line by the end of this month so that construction can begin thereafter.