Sindh court affirms right to love marriage

Web Desk
3:10 PM | November 30, 2024
 The Sindh High Court has issued a significant ruling affirming the rights of individuals to marry by choice. In a written verdict addressing the cases of three couples who had entered into love marriages, the court emphasized that adult men and women have the fundamental right to marry according to their own wishes. It further stated that parents cannot subject their children to harassment or violence over such decisions.

The court has directed law enforcement agencies to ensure the protection of couples who marry of their own accord. Additionally, the ruling clarified that any disputes regarding the age of a woman involved in such a marriage should be resolved through the appropriate judicial channels.

