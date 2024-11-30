Saturday, November 30, 2024
Snowstorm closes Naran road, tourism season ends

Web Desk
3:17 PM | November 30, 2024
The road leading to Naran, a popular tourist destination in Kaghan Valley, has been closed due to a snowstorm, prompting authorities to issue travel warnings.

Mansehra's Deputy Commissioner cautioned tourists against visiting the valley amid extreme weather conditions. As a result of the heavy snowfall and road blockages, the tourism season at Naran has come to an end.

However, the Kaghan Development Authority has confirmed that tourists can still visit other areas like Shogran and Balakot.

While Naran and other upper tourist regions are now inaccessible, areas such as Kiwai, Ghanool, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah, and Tarna remain open for visitors.

