SPC election on Dec 8

Muqaddam Khan
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

SWABI  -  The election of the Swa­bi Press Club (SPC) for the year 2025 will be held on Sunday, December 8, at the press club building as per its constitution. Election Commissioner and District Bar Association (DBA) President Sagheer Khan Advo­cate announced the election schedule on Friday. 

According to the schedule, candidates will submit their nomination papers on December 3 and 4, fol­lowed by scrutiny of the papers on December 5. Can­didates wishing to withdraw their nominations can do so by December 6. The final list of candidates will be published on December 7. 

Polling will take place uninterrupted on December 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the SPC building. The elec­tion will be supervised by District Bar Association President Sagheer Khan Advocate and Press Club Le­gal Advisor Ashfaq Khan Advocate. The newly elected cabinet will officially assume office on January 1, 2025.

Muqaddam Khan

