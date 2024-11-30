Swindler house maid held, 65 tola stolen gold recovered

FAISALABAD - The People’s Colony police have arrested a swindler housemaid and recovered 65-tola stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 18 million. According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, a case No 2532/24 has been registered against the accused named Sahar Fatima, resident of Al-Najaf Colony. She was a housemaid at the home of Muhammad Zubair and during working she stole ornaments. On the directions of CPO Kamran Adil, a special team, headed by SP Madina Town, traced the accused through scientific techniques and recovered the stolen ornaments. The CPO appreciated the performance of the team and announced distinguished certificates.

LIFE-TERM AWARDED IN MURDER CASE

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bajwa awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case of Dijkot police station. According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Naeem Jutt, a resident of Chak No. 255-RB Abadi Nawan Pind, along with his accomplices Munir, Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Saeed, etc. had shot dead his rival Abdul Hammad over to avenge an old enmity on March 10, 2006. Accused Naeem had been declared a proclaimed offender in this case and the police arrested him on September 18, 2023 and produced him before the court for prosecution. After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life term to Muhammad Naeem under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an addition term of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation. In this case the accused Munir was already prosecuted and handed down with life term whereas accused Ashraf was acquitted by giving him benefit of doubt. Other accused of the case were still proclaimed offenders and they would be prosecuted after their arrest.

AWARENESS SESSION ON VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN HELD

An awareness session regarding the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ was held at Qasr-e-Behbood, here on Friday. District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi presided over the session, while Manager Qasr-e-Behbood Rehana Yasmin, Women Protection Officer Sanam Zahra, a large number of women and students from various walks of life were present on the occasion. Kanwal Shahzadi said that every individual should be aware of respecting women and giving them due rights. She said that our religion Islam also teaches us to give respect to women in the society; hence it is our collective responsibility to prevent harassment and violence against women. Manager Qasr-e-Behbood and Women Protection Officer also spoke on the occasion.

Rs200,000 fine imposed on marriage hall

A food safety team imposed Rs. 200,000 fine on a marriage hall at Canal Road on Thursday night. According to official sources, a team supervised by Deputy Director Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim held an inspection of a marriage hall on canal road. The team found insects in the kitchen, use of prohibited ingredients in food preparation, expired items, reuse of leftover food, poor food storage, etc. Later, the team also checked various branches of a famous food chain and served notice on them.