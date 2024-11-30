Training for attorneys, lawyers, human rights’ professionals held

Peshawar - The Directorate General of Law & Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), conducted a two-day training workshop for District Attorneys and human rights professionals at a local hotel on Friday.

The training workshop, inaugurated by Ghulam Ali, Director General of Law and Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was designed to promote international humanitarian law and legal education. Its primary objective was to enhance and develop the understanding and application of humanitarian law among District Attorneys, lawyers, Civil Society Organizations, and human rights professionals. The workshop also aimed to foster collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organizations in promoting and protecting human rights across the province.

In his opening remarks, Director General Ghulam Ali emphasized the critical importance of human rights education in the development of a just, tolerant, and equitable society. “This workshop represents a significant step forward in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to uphold and advance fundamental human rights in the province. By equipping legal and human rights professionals with the necessary tools, knowledge, and skills regarding the protection of human rights,” said the DG.

The DG elaborated that it is also important to remember that the principles of humanitarian law are not just legal mandates; they are reflections of our shared humanity.

“They remind us of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve human dignity, even in the most trying circumstances.” He emphasized that as District Attorneys and human rights professionals, they have the power to make a significant impact in this realm. “Your work can save lives, bring perpetrators to justice, and provide solace to those who have suffered,” he maintained.The ICRC, known for its humanitarian efforts worldwide, generously sponsored this workshop.

“We are honoured to support this initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission to promote humanitarian principles and strengthen legal frameworks that protect human values and dignity,” stated the ICRC representative.

The workshop featured a series of comprehensive sessions covering a range of topics, including an introduction to International Humanitarian Law, mechanisms for the protection of rights, especially in conflict zones and other troubled areas. Participants also engaged in interactive discussions, group activities, and expert-led presentations designed to deepen their understanding and practical application of humanitarian law.

This workshop marks the beginning of a series of collaborative efforts between the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights and the ICRC to promote human rights education and awareness.