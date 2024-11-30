Saturday, November 30, 2024
Turkiye ambassador meets privatisation minister

Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Turkiye Ambassador to Pakistan Erfan Neziroglu called on Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday. He said that Turkiye wants to properly institutionalize business relations with Pakistan. Turkish Ambassador Erfan Neziroglu and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had a detailed discussion on the promotion of mutual relations between the two countries and various issues of bilateral trade. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye should be transformed into business partnership for which there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors including communications. Improving the road network is a big challenge because development in any country can be possible only by connecting it with highways, he added. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the people of Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by a single brotherly relationship and will strengthen these ties as much as possible in future, as well. Our job is to bring business people closer and the rest of work will start by itself, Abdul Aleem Khan said. He said that companies from both countries should get the opportunity to earn attractive profit in Turkiye and Pakistan. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Erfan Neziroglu thanked Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and assured him of all possible cooperation and indicated to adopt a workable model for bilateral investment.

Staff Reporter

