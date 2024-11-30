Saturday, November 30, 2024
Two get death sentence for murdering couple, their daughter

Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A sessions court on Friday sentenced two individuals to death on three counts in a triple murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on each accused, Muhammad Gulzar and Muhammad Shahzad, and ordered that they would undergo an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine. Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Hussain conducted the trial proceedings and convicted the accused after the charges against them were proven.

Assistant District Public Prosecutor Iqra Latif presented the challan and witnesses against the accused during the trial.

In 2022, the accused murdered Amanat, his wife Shabana, and their daughter with knives over a land dispute in the Chung area.

