University of Wah hosts 12th convocation

Wah cantt - To celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of its graduating students, University of Wah hosted its 12th Convocation, at University of Wah Auditorium. Chief guest, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, the Chancellor of the University and the Governor of Punjab, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In his welcome speech, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un-Nabi, Vice Chancellor congratulated the graduates and outlined UOW’s accomplishments, which included obtaining significant research grants, ranking highly in the Times Higher Education, The Impact Rankings, and winning two consecutive Academic Excellence Awards.

In response to worldwide demands, UoW has expanded its offerings and is now qualified to apply for prominent international rankings, such as the QS Asia University Rankings. The ‘X’ category on the HEC Self-Assessment Scorecard, which reflects UOW’s enhanced research output and strategic alliances, was also reached by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization, he informed.

As part of the program, 36 students were honored with Gold Medals, Distinguished Students’ Awards, and the esteemed Student of the Year Award for their exceptional leadership and academic accomplishments. Across a range of faculties, 1,157 students received degrees.

Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, governor Punjab, praised the graduating students’ academic accomplishments and urged them to use their knowledge and abilities to advance society in his speech.