Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore

ISLAMABAD - First direct flight from Tashkent to Lahore landed on Friday and it was welcomed by Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev along with local industrialists and business community at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. The Uzbekistan Airways flight landed at 9 am which was warmly welcomed with a Water Salute at the airport.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev said that this important step is creating new opportunities to strengthen economic, cultural and tourism ties between two countries.

He said that the flight was possible due to the vision of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the joint efforts of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan and the Ministry of Transport. The Uzbek ambassador said that the flight was fully booked that shows the importance of this route. Alisher said that the flight is not just a common air trip, but a symbol of friendship and cooperation that is taking our relations to a new level. He said that the start of this flight between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will further strengthen the economic, trade, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.