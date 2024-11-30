Saturday, November 30, 2024
VC distributes PM’s appreciation letters among youths

Staff Reporter
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushik on Friday distributed Prime Minister’s appreciation letters among the members of SALU Green Youth Movement Club (GYM Club) at the Syndicate hall of  the university. Members who received appreciation letters included  Club’s Focal Person Female Dr Shaista Pathan, Club’s Focal Person Male Dr. Ameer Ahmed Mirbahar, Captain, Vice Captain and other members. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad sent these letters to SALU which were signed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.  Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor also appreciated the members of GYM Club and encouraged them to continue the environment friendly activities. He said that the appreciation letters signed by the Prime Minister are a wonderful motivation for the Club’s members to continue their good work,  The VC said that the Green Youth Movement is a nationwide initiative that aims to engage young people in environmental activities and promote eco-friendly practices.

