Will NA be the next ‘battle ground’?

ISLAMABAD - Since the alleged casualties of protestors have become the bone of contention between the PTI and the government, the upcoming parliamentary proceedings are expected to be the next ‘battle ground’. The country’s federal capital has recently witnessed an unpleasant situation when the PTI brought its workers to hold a protest at D-Chowk demanding release of its founder Imran Khan from jail. Following the sudden retreat of PTI’s supporters from D-Chowk, a heated debate filled with claims and counter claims started in the national media, which is likely to land in the parliament. The government, as per the parliamentary calendar, has no option to further delay the parliamentary proceedings. The opposition, taking advantage of rules and procedures, has a ‘weapon’ to submit requisition in the parliament to bind the Speaker National Assembly (NA) to summon the session. According to the parliamentary norms, the chair has no option but to summon the session within 14days of submitted requisition. The opposition members, in their media talks, have already hinted to raise the matter in the upcoming parliamentary sessions. Parliamentary sources said the government has the intention to summon a regular national assembly session by the second week of December (11th December). The requisition, if submitted by the opposition tomorrow, would not serve the purpose as the Speaker National Assembly can delay it for fourteen days. Background discussions with political and parliamentary experts have left the impression that the opposition would definitely demand for impartial enquiry into the incident and stage strong protest in the house. The house, in upcoming parliamentary proceedings, would definitely witness pandemonium as the opposition members are fully charged to register their protest. “The senior leadership would convey the strategy to be adopted in the upcoming parliamentary sessions, but it is clear the opposition will not sit silently over this issue,” shared an opposition party member, desiring not to be named. Parliamentary experts viewed that the government over the demand of the opposition would not hesitate to form a parliamentary committee to probe the matter. According to the recent claims by PTI members, around 20 party supporters have lost their lives at D-Chowk due to the security forces operation.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, in a video message, claimed 20 PTI members have lost their lives.