Woman killed after falling into open manhole

Khanewal - A 50-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident after falling into an open manhole outside her home in Thattha Sadiqabad, a town in Khanewal district. The unfortunate incident occurred due to the collapse of a weakened manhole cover. According to details, Karam Elahi, wife of Ghulam Sarwar Bhatti, was on her way to attend a wedding function when the fragile cover of a sewer caved in, causing her to fall inside and sustain critical injuries. Local residents immediately shifted her to the Thattha Sadiqabad Health Center, but her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for advanced treatment. Tragically, Karam Elahi succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. This tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the need for urgent improvements in public safety measures to prevent such avoidable accidents.

Two dacoit gangs busted

Police busted two dacoit gangs and arrested five members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from them during a special crackdown launched across the district on Friday. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the police launched a special crackdown on criminals and busted Kashi Khokhar and Babar alias Babri gangs involved in snatching of motorcycles, house robberies and other criminals activities. The police also arrested five members of the gangs including the ring leaders Kashif alias Kashi, son of Ahmed, Shahid, son of Zahoor Hussain, Kashif, son of Allah Ditta, Babar alias Babri, son of Riaz and Allah Rakha, son of Riaz. The police also solved 16 cases with the help of arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables including motorcycles, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables form them. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.