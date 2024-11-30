Women’s literature festival concludes with inspiring sessions at SBBWU

Peshawar - The Women’s Literature Festival at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, conclude on Friday, featuring a vibrant lineup of events across multiple venues, focusing on women’s empowerment, intellectual growth, and cultural collaboration.

The fourth day of the festival began with a session on financial literacy led by Waqar Ali Khan, Chief Manager of the State Bank, and his team. The session emphasized strategies for financial empowerment and highlighted opportunities for women in the banking sector, urging greater female participation in economic activities.

At another venue, a session on the Drug-Free Peshawar initiative was held, with Fayaz Ali Shah as the chief guest. Mr. Shah provided an overview of the initiative’s objectives and progress, commending the efforts of the Commissioner of Peshawar. Students from SBBWU performed a compelling play that highlighted the dangers of drug addiction, which received widespread acclaim for its impactful and educational message.

At the DVC Hall, Khalid Taimur, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF) and an expert in South Asian and Eurasian affairs, served as session chair and delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the importance of regional collaboration. A highlight of the session was the inauguration of his book, with copies presented to venue in-charges and festival organizers. Taimur explained the theme of his book, focusing on the role of literature and research in fostering cultural and geopolitical connections.

Professor Li Hauling from the Communication University of China, Beijing, also delivered an online address during the session. She highlighted the importance of cultural collaborations between Pakistan and China and praised the efforts of SBBWU’s Regional Connectivity Centre in strengthening ties with the Communication University of China.

Meanwhile, another engaging session featured Norga Komba, a lawyer, Assistant Professor of Law at Jordan University College in Tanzania, and a PhD Fellow in Environmental Law at Wuhan University, China. She delivered a presentation on The Power of Women’s Voices in Visual Arts: From Tradition to Transformation, exploring the evolving role of women in African society.

Her presentation inspired female students by encouraging them to overcome challenges and strive for their goals, underscoring the transformative power of women’s contributions to society.

At a separate venue, the head of Karwan-e-Hawa, Bushra Farukh, hosted a book launch ceremony featuring ten new publications by various authors. The writers presented their works, celebrating the power of literature as a medium for societal change and creative expression.

Another major event was a panel discussion titled The Importance of Books in the Digital Age, held in the university’s seminar room. The panel featured Dr. Farhat Amin, Dr Rehana Masood, and Dr Noreen Naz, with Dr Fatima serving as the session chair and Haseeba Shafi as the moderator. The discussion highlighted the enduring relevance of books in the face of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies. Panelists addressed concerns about the decline of traditional reading habits while emphasizing the cognitive and scientific benefits of reading. The session included an interactive segment where the audience shared personal experiences, poetry, and reflections on the transformative power of books.

The day concluded with a closing ceremony at the main stage, where shields and certificates were distributed to participants and volunteers in recognition of their contributions.

The Women’s Literature Festival at SBBWU continued to provide an exceptional platform for cultural exchange, intellectual exploration, and the empowerment of women, underscoring the university’s commitment to fostering education, creativity, and social progress.