Workshop on ‘Disability Rights & Elections’ ends

PESHAWAR - A three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections” organized by the provincial election commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded on Friday. The workshop aimed to ensure the active participation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process.
The training course, developed by the international body BRIDGE, focused on promoting inclusive electoral processes and raising awareness about the rights of PWDs in elections. The event was organized in collaboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners such as the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).
A press release stated that the participants were trained on ensuring accessibility during elections and creating a more inclusive voting environment. The workshop covered key topics such as legal frameworks, practical measures for accessibility, and advocacy strategies to empower PWDs. It emphasized the importance of collaboration in building a society where everyone, regardless of physical ability, can participate in democratic processes.