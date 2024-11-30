Saturday, November 30, 2024
Workshop on ‘Disability Rights & Elections’ ends

Monitoring Report
November 30, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  A three-day training workshop on “Disabili­ty Rights and Elections” organized by the provin­cial election commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded on Friday. The workshop aimed to en­sure the active participa­tion of persons with dis­abilities (PWDs) in the electoral process.

The training course, developed by the inter­national body BRIDGE, focused on promoting in­clusive electoral process­es and raising awareness about the rights of PWDs in elections. The event was organized in col­laboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organiza­tions, and international partners such as the In­ternational Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

A press release stat­ed that the participants were trained on ensuring accessibility during elec­tions and creating a more inclusive voting environ­ment. The workshop covered key topics such as legal frameworks, practical measures for accessibility, and advoca­cy strategies to empower PWDs. It emphasized the importance of collabora­tion in building a society where everyone, regard­less of physical ability, can participate in demo­cratic processes.

