Saturday, November 30, 2024
Youth killed in rbike-crane collision

November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -   A youth was killed and another was injured seriously in a collision between a motorcycle and a crane at Daska-Sialkot Road, here today. According to rescue spokesperson, 18-year-old Omar was killed on the spot while 18-year-old Ali Haider was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and crane near Ghuenki. Crane was coming on the wrong side, said rescue officials. Crane driver managed to escape from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured in critical condition to AIMH Sialkot.

