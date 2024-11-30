ZTBL, Wateen enter into strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s premier agriculture financing bank, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Wateen, a pioneer in Pakistan’s ICT sector and a recognized leader in managed cybersecurity services, entered into a strategic partnership by establishing state-of-the-art security operations center (SOC) aimed at safeguarding critical digital infrastructure and protecting data of over half a million ZTBL’s customers.

The partnership was signed between Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO of ZTBL, and Adil Rashid, CEO of Wateen. Senior representatives from both organizations were also present at the ceremony. ZTBL has been at the forefront of digital innovation, launching a wide array of modern banking services, including internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, ATM-based financial services, on-door digital services through MCO tablet-based mobile applications, digital onboarding, RAAST integration, state-of-the-art customer support centers, and USSD-based banking.

Wateen will oversee ZTBL’s security landscape, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring, advanced threat detection, and rapid incident response to maintain the integrity and security of the bank’s digital assets. Wateen will also enhance ZTBL’s cybersecurity posture and reinforce defenses against emerging cyber threats. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO of ZTBL, added: “At ZTBL, safeguarding our customers’ trust and securing their data are our top priorities. With our extensive portfolio of digital banking services and this partnership with Wateen, we are reinforcing our commitment to maintaining the highest cybersecurity standards while enabling our continued focus on empowering Pakistan’s agriculture sector.”

Adil Rashid, CEO of Wateen, shared his comments on the significance of this partnership: “We are honored to collaborate with Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) in strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the importance of securing the financial sector becomes paramount. Our mission is to protect ZTBL’s critical data, ensuring it operates with resilience, and to set a higher standard in cybersecurity across the industry.”

Wateen’s extensive experience in banking regulations and cybersecurity protocols makes it an ideal partner to meet the stringent requirements of financial institutions like ZTBL. The bank’s SOC features advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time threat intelligence, ensuring ZTBL’s IT ecosystem remains secure against emerging cyber threats. This partnership also aligns with compliance standards such as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regulations, National Cyber Security Policy 2021, Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) regulations, PCI DSS protocols, and ISO 27001 Standards, further solidifying ZTBL’s position as a secure and compliant financial institution. Through this partnership, Wateen will provide robust, continuous surveillance of ZTBL’s entire IT ecosystem, proactively safeguarding against cyber threats and reinforcing the trust of ZTBL’s customers. The initiative underscores both Wateen’s leadership in managed cybersecurity and ZTBL’s unwavering commitment to data integrity and security.