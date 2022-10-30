Share:

HARIPUR - Two persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries when a Suzuki High roof carrying 10 passengers fell into a deep gorge at Kalali an area of Sarai Saleh police station.

According to police sources, a family from Ghumawan an area of Sarai Saleh police station was going to attend a marriage ceremony of their relative on a Suzuki van no. LHN/204, when they reached Kalali area, the driver lost his control of the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in two women died on the spot while 8 others including the driver sustained injuries.

The bodies were identified as 25 years old, Samina Bibi wife of Hamayun and Sakina Jan wife of Muhammad Ashraf while the injured were including Aurangazeb driver, Muhammad Jan, Alia, Marryam, Hameeda, Samina, Tahzeem and Bushra Bibi sustained critical injuries.

Locals and Rescue-1122 have recovered the bodies and injured from the deep gorge and shifted them to Trauma Centre Haripur.