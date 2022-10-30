Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Breast cancer in Pakistani women proves to be life-threatening but due to modern scientific development, early diagnosis and treatment of this disease is possible. This was expressed by speakers at an awareness seminar organized by the College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). However, they said, due to a lack of awareness in that regard, breast cancer was spreading rapidly in Pakistan and other Asian countries. According to the annual report of the World Health Organization (WHO), one million women suffer from breast cancer in Pakistan every year.

The seminar was presided over by spouse of the IUB Vice Chancellor Rabia Athar, while Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Rubina Bhatti, Principal College of Art and Design Maria Ansari, Dr Amna Noor, Deputy Registrar Fatima Muzahir and faculty members were present.

Women Healthcare Center Director Dr Safina Sheikh gave a delivered a detailed lecture at the seminar.

The speakers said breast cancer awareness campaigns were needed to be carried out vigorously. In that regard, media and educational institutions could play an important role so that women could be made aware of the seriousness of the disease, they added.

“Unfortunately, our society has adopted an extremely backward approach about this disease, on the one hand, there are very few facilities for diagnosis and treatment, and on the other hand, our women hesitate to tell about this disease due to social traditionalism.”

On the occasion, the College of Art and Design building was decorated with pink banners. An art exhibition was also organized to raise awareness about breast cancer.