LAHORE - A sessions court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to the Anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in a case of obtaining loan from a bank on fake documents in 2003. The court ordered Ghulam Hussain to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for obtaining the relief. District and Sessions Judge Tanveer Akhtar heard the post arrest bail application of the anchorperson. The defence counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued that his client signed the forged sale deed as witness only and he was not a beneficiary of it. He submitted that the anchorperson was declared proclaim offender whereas no notices were served to him for personal appearance, adding that the orders were not sustainable in the eyes of law. He submitted that the offences against his client were bailable whereas the trial court had acquired co-accused in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client as it would be useless to keep him behind the bars. However, FIA prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that mere repayment of loan did not exclude the anchorperson from criminal liability.

He submitted that anchorperson remained fugitive for a long time, therefore, he was not entitled for relief of bail. He submitted that the petitioner played an active role in preparation of the deed and also availed loan on it, which established his involvement. He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the application.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, granted post-arrest bail to the anchorperson. The court observed that it was a matter of further inquiry and it would be futile to keep the petitioner behind the bars as no recovery had to be made from him.