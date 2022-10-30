Share:

The Swift reaction of Pakistani officials to Biden’s remarks has opened floodgates of nationalistic media in the country. Such statements are nothing new and being echoed in Pakistan ever since the country acquired nuclear weapons. The topsy turvy history of the relationship between the US and Pakistan is an open secret. History illustrates that Pakistan joined the western economic and security order in the mid to late 50s.

The alliance benefitted Pakistan immensely till 1965. American dollars and technology altered the Pakistani socio-economic scene for all times to come. Bounties of the cooperation were the green revolution, industrial growth, sophisticated arms like F 86, F 104 and lot more. Then the American establishment at that moment decided to get involved in Vietnam on another level. Like always, America expects all her allies to join her in all her military adventures. Most of her allies like Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand etc in the East, contributed soldiers and have got dividends.

The moment was a watershed for Pakistani policymakers at the time, either they could side with America and earn Sino-Russian wrath or displease America. Another bitter possible outcome could be to create a hostile enemy next door in the shape of India. Pakistan opted for the second option.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

Australia.