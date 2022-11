Share:

LAHORE - A tree planting ceremony was organised here on Saturday under ‘Clean and Green Lahore’ campaign in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Honda Atlas Car. According to PHA sources, Honda Atlas Car provided 5,000 saplings to PHA to make Canal Bank Road more green.

Car company General Manager Syed Hasan Wasim, Coordination Manager Sheikh Wajid Sawani, PHA Director Coordination Amir Ibrahim, Marketing Officer Muhammad Bilal planted a sapling and prayed for national security and stability.