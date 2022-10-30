Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have arrested 79 outlaws including nine gangs during the ongoing month involved in a series of criminal activities, a Police Public Relations Officer said on Saturday.

He said that CIA police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs 8 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, motorcycles, weapons and drugs from their possession.

According to details, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Operations had assigned special tasks to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

While sharing the performance of CIA police for the last month, SSP Investigation said that the CIA teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminals elements and succeeded in apprehending 79 criminals during the ongoing month. Police teams also recovered seven pistols, 49,200 gram hashish, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Investigations on 53 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while nine criminal gangs were also busted.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta also appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG maintained that the CIA Wing of Islamabad Capital Police is very active against criminals and it got success during the last month in curbing the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police apprehended seven criminals and recovered

liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the spokesman said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all divisional police officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Karachi Company police arrested an accused namely Raza Masih involved in bootlegging and recovered 288 bottles liquor from his possession, while the police team also arrested Qasim Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Aun Latif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Noon police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Munawar and Shaheen Iqbal and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city.

The DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.