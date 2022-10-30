Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while expressing satisfaction over the arrest of alleged terrorists involved in the murder of Justice (Retd) Nur Muhammad Muskanzai, has said that the performance of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security institutions to root out terrorism was laudable, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Saturday.

Praising CTD over successful operation to arrest alleged killer involved in the murder of Justice (Retd) Nur Muhammad Muskanzai, he said that security agencies were waging war against terrorism without caring for their own lives.

He said, “Cooperation of the committed people of the province for maintaining law and order situation is appreciable.” He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant them success in every step.