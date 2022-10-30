Share:

SUKKUR-Sukkur region Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Saturday appealed the people to contribute for establishing a polio-free society.

During the visit to several areas in connection with ongoing anti polio campaign, he said that today, we pledge to eradicate this disease fully from the province and the country. The commissioner said that parents were requested to give their children anti-polio drops to protect them from the crippling disease. “I saluted to polio workers working as vanguards in this war,” he said, adding that disability was very painful but it could be avoided through polio vaccination.

Municipal commissioner reviews cleanliness

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Saturday visited various places in Sukkur city to review cleanliness. He visited Military Road, Minara Road, Station Road and Bander Road to inspect the cleanliness condition in the area.

He directed the water and sanitation department of the SMC to speed up the cleaning process. The municipal commissioner directed the director Parks Sukkur to plant saplings and trees around the Jinnah Municipal Stadium and other areas. He said the performance of staff and incharges would be reviewed on daily basis.