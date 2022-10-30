Share:

Khyber - Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday addressed a grand jirga of tribal elites from Landi Kotal, Bara, Tirah, Bagh Maidan, Rajgal, Mullah Gori, and Jamrud in Fort Slop, Bara. He paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of tribesmen for the country and urged them to cooperate with the military in ensuring peace in the area.

He assured that forces would extend every assistance to the tribesmen and said with joint efforts, they could foil the mal-designs of the anti-social elements.

The tribal elders thanked the forces for restoring peace and initiating ongoing efforts for the socio-economic development of the area. They also assured of extending unconditional support to the forces for maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, the Corps Commander General Hassan Azhar also visited Mir Ali, North Waziristan. He inaugurated Army Public School, Boys Hostels and Pakistan Sweet Homes.

According to a press release from the security forces, Pakistan Sweet Homes was founded in 2017 and is currently providing free care for 96 local orphans. A first through eighth-grade Army Public School had been constructed on the community demand.

Approximately 525 students could be enrolled at one time in the school beside 125 students from adjacent areas could get hostel facilities.

Corps Commander also participated in the passing out parade of the Basic Military Training Course held in the Scouts Training Academy (South) Mir Ali. A total of 1,164 recruits from the 31st edition passed out after the successful completion of the training.