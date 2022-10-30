Share:

The United Nations (UN) was established following WW2 on October 24,1945. Its purpose was to promote international cooperation and resolve world disputes. But the world body, which celebrated its 77 anniversary recently, has miserably failed to resolve the burning, bleeding and unresolved issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) between India and Pakistan. This, its credibility remains to be in question and has been for the past seven decades.

The UN has failed to implement its own resolutions drafted by the Security Council (UNSC) which called for a free, fair and transparent plebiscite in IIIOJK. It further enshrined the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for which they have been struggling, sacrificing and suffering at the hands of occupying Indian security forces for decades. Meanwhile, the RSS-BJP fascist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to belittle and flout all international laws to secure its own interests.

Negligent of its obligations to all international laws and regulations, India continues to push for its own evil agenda for keeping the status of IIOJK revoked. This will enable it to become a part of the Indian state, all the while crushing the spirit of the Kashmiris. The entire region has been put under a complete lockdown for years now so that this objective can be met. The government has also taken numerous steps like initiating a demographic change within the region so that the Hindu minority turns into a majority through fake and unlawful migration certificates.

According to all international laws, India must not to change the demographic status of IIOJK in an unchecked and unstopping manner. The UN, as well as the international community, is continuing to look the other way and is not going beyond just the mere condemnation of gross human rights violations.

There are many important dates in the history of Kashmir—like Martyrs Day and Black Day—on which the Kashmiris in IIOJK, in Pakistan, and the world pay tributes to their freedom fighters who have lost their lives in the struggle for freedom. On each of these days, the international community is reminded of their obligations to the region, ensuring the implementation of UNSC Resolutions, and applying pressure to end the illegal occupation of the region. There is also pressure to ring alarm bells against flagrant human rights violations.

On all Black Days and Martyrs Days which the Kashmiris observe, the civil and military leadership of Pakistan as well as the global community must reiterate their continued support to the Kashmiris and exert pressure upon the UN to honour its own resolutions. Pakistan has all along been raising the unresolved Kashmir issue not only at the UN General Assembly sessions but also on other international forums.

In all fairness, the Kashmir issue has been activated during the last couple of years or so, pulling it out of the cold storage where it was lying in for more than five decades.

The civil and military leadership of Pakistan as a matter of record has been persistently urging the international community every now and then to honour their obligations towards the struggling, suffering and bleeding Kashmiris and reinstate the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They must play an active role in ending the ongoing bloodshed, violence and brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupying security forces and let the Kashmiris exercise their right of self-determination in UN supervised plebiscite.

Besides the international community, the world body must also be reminded time and again at the highest level that the Kashmir issue is a nuclear flashpoint and without its peaceful resolution, durable peace and stability in the region remains in danger. Plus, if the UN fails to act at the earliest possible time in resolving the lingering issue peacefully, then its own credibility will continue to be at a great risk.

No words are strong enough to condemn the ongoing brutalities and atrocities committed by the Indian security forces. The international community is somehow more interested and concerned in its trade and economic relations with India rather than the genocide it is committing there. We have continued to avail every opportunity to keep reminding the world body to wake up and realise the devastation being caused and the ignorance shown towards UNSC resolutions but denial is a strong force.