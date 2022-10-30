Share:

Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, will resume its journey towards the federal capital from Muridke today.

The second day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march to Islamabad has come to an end at Rachna Town near Ferozwala, party leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed.

On its third leg, the marchers will head to Gujranwala after passing through Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoki, and Morr Aiman Abad.

Strict arrangements have been made for the security of long march participants.

Yesterday, the PTI chairman suddenly disappeared from the long march after the sunset giving rise to speculations that Imran had abruptly left the march to attend a very important meeting in Lahore.

However, later in his tweet, Imran quashed the rumour about his meeting in Lahore saying he returned to Lahore as they had already decided to not move at night.

PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted on Sunday that In Sha Allah, the journey of the third day of the Haqeeqi Azadi March will begin today from Muridke.