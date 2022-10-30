Share:

The death toll from a stampede during Halloween festivities in South Korea’s capital Seoul rose to 146, local media reported on Saturday.

At least 150 others were also injured after being crushed by a large crowd on a narrow street in Itaewon, Yonhap News Agency said in a report, citing a fire official.

The stampede took place near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon's entertainment zone place after a large number of people were believed to have entered a narrow alley.

Following an emergency meeting on the stampede, President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered to swiftly provide treatment to the injured, the news agency said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, while the disaster medical support teams in Seoul and Gyeonggi have been dispatched to the site of the incident.