LAHORE - The main final of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Tournament will be played between Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steels and FG/Din Polo today (Sunday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. The chief guest of the final will be Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO, Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Other notables to grace the occasion will be JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Maj Baber Awan (R), players, their families and polo lovers. The JPF President said that various events will be held before the main final including cavalcade, ladies’ javelin, pink dress competition, army band performance, Harley Davidson parade and famous ‘Quadrem Performance’ followed by singing performance of Malko. The subsidiary final will also be contested before the main final.